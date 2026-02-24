Ukraine to be covered by clouds and wet snow: forecasters give prediction for February 24

$43.270.01
February 23, 05:51 PM • 13438 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 27998 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 22336 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 22279 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 17534 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 13726 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12397 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12840 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 46278 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 50405 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 10345 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 11608 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideoFebruary 23, 09:28 PM • 8988 views
Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualtiesVideoFebruary 23, 09:51 PM • 5976 views
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's history11:22 PM • 10189 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 25857 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 46278 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 50405 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 143394 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 152503 views
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
United States
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 11709 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 10419 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 12385 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 31810 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 65575 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Ukraine to be covered by clouds and wet snow: forecasters give prediction for February 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On February 24, cloudy weather with wet snow and rain is expected in Ukraine. Ice is possible in the Carpathians and in the northeast, and black ice on the roads.

Ukraine to be covered by clouds and wet snow: forecasters give prediction for February 24

On Tuesday, February 24, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate wet snow and rain are expected, with light precipitation in the northern regions, and in the Carpathians and the northeast of the country, some ice and wet snow sticking. On the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast, there will be black ice.

The wind will be westerly, southwesterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, and in Transcarpathia and the southern part, 3-8° above zero.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, with possible wet snow. The air temperature will be +1°...+3°.

Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 122.02.26, 15:36 • 53116 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine