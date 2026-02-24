Ukraine to be covered by clouds and wet snow: forecasters give prediction for February 24
Kyiv • UNN
On February 24, cloudy weather with wet snow and rain is expected in Ukraine. Ice is possible in the Carpathians and in the northeast, and black ice on the roads.
On Tuesday, February 24, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, moderate wet snow and rain are expected, with light precipitation in the northern regions, and in the Carpathians and the northeast of the country, some ice and wet snow sticking. On the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast, there will be black ice.
The wind will be westerly, southwesterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, and in Transcarpathia and the southern part, 3-8° above zero.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, with possible wet snow. The air temperature will be +1°...+3°.
