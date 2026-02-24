Ukraine to be covered by clouds and wet snow: forecasters give prediction for February 24

On Tuesday, February 24, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate wet snow and rain are expected, with light precipitation in the northern regions, and in the Carpathians and the northeast of the country, some ice and wet snow sticking. On the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast, there will be black ice.

The wind will be westerly, southwesterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, and in Transcarpathia and the southern part, 3-8° above zero. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, with possible wet snow. The air temperature will be +1°...+3°.

Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1