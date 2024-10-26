Ukraine switches to winter time on the night of October 27
Kyiv • UNN
On October 27, at 4:00 am, Ukrainians will set their clocks back an hour. Although the Rada has passed a law abolishing the time change, the president is not planning to sign it.
Ukraine will switch to winter time on October 27. At 4:00 a.m., the clocks should be set back one hour. UNN reports with reference to the Government online.
On October 27, Ukraine switches to winter time! At exactly 4:00 a.m., the clocks will have to turn back one circle. Modern electronic devices will do this automatically, but mechanical clocks need to be reset manually. Thus, they will show 3:00
It is noted that the change of clocks will help save electricity and make more efficient use of daylight hours.
Addendum
This transfer was supposed to be the last one, as in July the Verkhovna Rada supported a bill that would cancel further transfers. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed it - and, according to BBC sources, has no plans to do so.
After the adoption of draft law No. 4201, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko introduced a resolution blocking its signing. However, in August of this year, the Rada rejected the blocking resolution to cancel the time change.
As a result, in September, a bill to abolish daylight saving time in Ukraine was submitted to the president for his signature. In October, a petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking him to veto draft law No. 4201, which provides for the abolition of daylight saving time, received the 25,000 votes necessary for consideration.
Goncharenko, explaining the need to veto draft law No. 4201, which provides for the abolition of daylight saving time, said that this decision would not be useful in saving electricity, especially given the lost capacity and constant attacks on the power system by russia.
According to him, electricity costs for consumers and businesses in the evening hours in spring, summer and autumn will now increase. At the same time, due to the "winter time" Ukraine will have a two-hour difference with Europe, which will significantly affect the effectiveness of cooperation with partners.
Somnologist Daria Pylypenko reported that switching to winter time is the best option from a biological point of view, as humans function according to standardized winter time, and daylight saving time is an artificially created system that disrupts the body's internal clock.
