"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Ukraine submits new proposals for minerals agreement to US - media

Ukraine submits new proposals for minerals agreement to US - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32796 views

The Ukrainian side has sent the US its proposals to the text of the mining agreement. The document may be signed by U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sibiga, but no specific timeframe has been set.

Ukraine has submitted proposals to the United States for a text of an agreement on mining. According to preliminary information, the agreement may be signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. This was reported by Fox News journalist Nana Sajaya, UNN reports.

A source involved in the negotiations on the mining agreement said that the Ukrainian side has made its proposals to the text of the agreement and sent them to the American side 

- Sajaya said.

She added that if the agreement is agreed upon, it will be signed by US Secretary of State Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga, but there are no specific dates for when this might happen.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, reported that an agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the use of subsoil could be signed as early as this Saturday, February 22.

According to the newspaper's sources, the deal is not yet finalized but negotiations are approaching the final stage. It is not yet known when the document will be signed, but all indications are that it may happen in the coming days.

Sources of UNN reportedthat the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth minerals scheduled for today will not take place due to the absence of American representatives. Ukraine proposed to hold talks in Washington.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected US offers on minerals earlier this week.

The public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly

US presidential adviser Mike Waltz says Trump is disappointed with Zelenskiy's refusal to sign the rare earths deal.

Michael Volz said that it is possible to resolve relations between Trump and Zelensky despite recent criticism.

The Trump administration handed Ukraine an "improved" version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskiy rejected the first proposal. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the United States.

Representatives of the United States and Ukraine held lengthy talks on a minerals agreement. Axios noted that the minerals talks are at a "crucial point.

On February 21 , US Presidential Advisor Mike Waltz announced the upcoming signing of an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

