Ukraine spends a record 31.1% of GDP on defense - head of budget committee

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 8 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 7136 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 26748 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 74158 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 76070 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 152608 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 148668 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 102502 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 65008 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 166181 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.1m/s
62%
743mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 35270 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 34528 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 43814 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 47054 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 28611 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 313113 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 234006 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 298712 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 315801 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 493010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 69803 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 166181 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 186416 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 186281 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 188950 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Ukraine spends a record 31.1% of GDP on defense - head of budget committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Ukraine allocates 31.1% of GDP to defense, which is the highest figure in the world. After amendments to the 2025 Budget, the financial resources for the national security and defense sector will amount to UAH 2.6 trillion.

Ukraine spends a record 31.1% of GDP on defense - head of budget committee

Ukraine spends a record share of GDP on defense in the world - 31.1%. This was reported by Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the budget committee, summarizing the adoption of amendments to the Budget-2025 in the first reading, which add more than UAH 400 billion for national security and defense, writes UNN.

After the amendments to the Budget-2025, by which we add UAH 412.4 billion to the national security and defense sector, the financial resource for the sector will amount to UAH 2.6 trillion. This is 31.1% of the projected GDP for this year. And Ukraine has been consistently ranking first in the world in this indicator for several years.

- Pidlasa wrote on Facebook.

For comparison, she cited SIPRI data: Israel ranks second in the world, spending 8.8% of its GDP on defense. "Of course, one can argue that Israel's nominal GDP is higher than Ukraine's, but even in absolute terms, last year Ukraine spent $20 billion more on defense needs than Israel," Pidlasa pointed out.

"We also spend an extremely large share of our budget on defense needs - 62.5% of general fund expenditures in the first half of 2025. After the changes, it will be 59% of general fund expenditures (plan, in fact, possibly more) and 66% of all expenditures," the head of the budget committee reported.

At the same time, she noted: "Ukraine mobilizes all these resources independently - through its own revenues and domestic borrowings, because, with the exception of Great Britain, international partners currently do not allow their assistance to be used for the needs of the sector." "The question is how justified this restriction is when Russia's war budget is $140-150 billion (according to various estimates). This is almost 2.5 times more than Ukraine's defense budget," Pidlasa pointed out.

Changes to Budget-2025 to increase defense spending: Rada made a move16.07.25, 12:25 • 24689 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Israel
Roksolana Pidlasa
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9