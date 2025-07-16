$41.820.01
Changes to Budget-2025 to increase defense spending: Rada made a move

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8848 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 13439-3, which provides for an increase in security and defense expenditures by UAH 412.4 billion. Additional funds will be covered by increasing budget revenues and domestic borrowings.

Changes to Budget-2025 to increase defense spending: Rada made a move

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading bill No. 13439-3, which, in particular, provides for an increase in expenditures for security and defense by UAH 412.4 billion. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

No. 13439-3 changes to the 2025 Budget with 412 billion for the army. As a basis – 257

 - wrote Zheleznyak.

He stated that there is no reduction in expenditures for ministries, even those that are merging or being liquidated.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada on amendments to the State Budget-2025, proposing to increase expenditures for security and defense by UAH 412.4 billion; additional expenditures are expected to be covered, among other things, by increasing budget revenues and domestic borrowings.

The bill on amendments to the state budget for 2025 provides for an additional allocation of UAH 412 billion. Almost UAH 311 billion is directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and financing for special communications, border guards, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation is also provided.

On July 9, an alternative bill to the 2025 Budget changes was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. In essence, the bill is 99.9% the same as the government version, except for two technical amendments.

Bill No. 13439-3 provides for adjusting the expenditure part of the state budget by UAH 405,492.2 million (which is UAH 8,000 million more than in the government bill).

 To cover additional expenditures and ensure the balancing of budget indicators, it is proposed to increase state budget revenues by UAH 155,492.2 million, including general fund revenues by UAH 145,488.7 million and special fund by UAH 10,003.5 million (which is UAH 8,000 million more than in the government bill, both total and for the general fund), and financing of the general fund of the state budget through debt operations by UAH 250,000.0 million.

Also, the implementation of the act will lead to an increase in the marginal deficit of the state budget by 3.0% and the marginal state debt by UAH 184,884.9 million.

In addition, the bill proposes to take 10% of the income tax, which usually goes to the Kyiv budget, from August 1 to December 31, 2025. According to people's deputies, this amounts to  8 billion hryvnias. 

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that on July 15, deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction in the Verkhovna Rada tried to put on the agenda a bill that would allegedly deprive the capital's budget of another UAH 8 billion. According to him, these are Kyiv residents' funds for aid to the army, rehabilitation of military personnel, payments to veterans and their families, and for providing medicine and education in the city and social payments.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
