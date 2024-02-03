Ukraine sinks one fifth of rf's black sea fleet - expert

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103119 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130463 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131137 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277004 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178005 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148742 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245464 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102735 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93729 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90759 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100489 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44965 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230662 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241920 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10975 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130452 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104136 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104236 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120503 views
Ukraine sinks one fifth of rf's black sea fleet - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30225 views

Ukrainian defense forces have sunk 20 percent of russia's black sea fleet since the start of the war, destroying 13 ships, including the cruiser moskva, according to an open source analysis.

Ukrainian defense forces have sunk a fifth of the russian Black sea fleet. BILD reports this with reference to an expert assessment, UNN reports.

Details

According to Julian Röpke, a BILD expert in open data analysis, in the spring of 2022, the russian Black sea fleet had more than 70 ships, and russian propaganda called it "invincible". But after the destruction of the cruiser "moskva," the fleet permanently withdrew from the coast of ukraine.

The expert notes that since then, a total of 13 ships have been destroyed on the high seas and in docks, as well as the building of the ChF headquarters  in Sevastopol. Just the other day, a missile boat "Ivanovets" was sunk in Crimea by marine drones.

German expert on Ukraine Mattia Nelles has published a visual infographic on the losses of the navy since the beginning of the war. According to the expert's calculations, if we judge by the total tonnage of ships, the fleet's losses already amount to 20 percent.

"If you look at history, Russia is not a significant naval power. The country's strength has always been its army, not its navy. This also applies to the Black Sea, where they themselves sank part of their fleet in the Crimean War in 1854 and after the revolution in 1918," historian Jan Behrends of the European University Viadrina in Frankfurt am Oder told BILD.

"Ukraine's successes against Putin's warships after 2022 illustrate the lack of modern technology and the unprofessionalism of sailors,"  added Behrends.

Supplement

President Volodymyr Zelensky statedthat Ukraine was able to seize the initiative from russia in the Black Sea and create security conditions that force the aggressor to flee the eastern part of the water area and try to hide warships.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

