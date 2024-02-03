Ukraine sinks one fifth of rf's black sea fleet - expert

Ukrainian defense forces have sunk a fifth of the russian Black sea fleet. BILD reports this with reference to an expert assessment, UNN reports.

Details

According to Julian Röpke, a BILD expert in open data analysis, in the spring of 2022, the russian Black sea fleet had more than 70 ships, and russian propaganda called it "invincible". But after the destruction of the cruiser "moskva," the fleet permanently withdrew from the coast of ukraine.

The expert notes that since then, a total of 13 ships have been destroyed on the high seas and in docks, as well as the building of the ChF headquarters in Sevastopol. Just the other day, a missile boat "Ivanovets" was sunk in Crimea by marine drones.

German expert on Ukraine Mattia Nelles has published a visual infographic on the losses of the navy since the beginning of the war. According to the expert's calculations, if we judge by the total tonnage of ships, the fleet's losses already amount to 20 percent.

"If you look at history, Russia is not a significant naval power. The country's strength has always been its army, not its navy. This also applies to the Black Sea, where they themselves sank part of their fleet in the Crimean War in 1854 and after the revolution in 1918," historian Jan Behrends of the European University Viadrina in Frankfurt am Oder told BILD.

"Ukraine's successes against Putin's warships after 2022 illustrate the lack of modern technology and the unprofessionalism of sailors," added Behrends.

Supplement

President Volodymyr Zelensky statedthat Ukraine was able to seize the initiative from russia in the Black Sea and create security conditions that force the aggressor to flee the eastern part of the water area and try to hide warships.