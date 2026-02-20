Ukraine significantly reduced raspberry production and export volumes in 2025

Raspberry is Ukraine's main export-oriented berry and determines the dynamics of the entire berry sector. In 2025, production volumes decreased, which directly affected the sales structure, according to the report of the association "Berry Growing of Ukraine". This is reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.

Details

Analysts noted that in previous years, fresh raspberries were mainly exported for further processing. In 2025, due to a decrease in harvest, domestic processing capacities were sufficient to absorb the available volume of products, so there was no surplus for export.

The frozen raspberry segment, which is the main export component, shows a significant lag behind last year's figures. For the period July-September 2025, only 17.2 thousand tons of berries were exported, which is 30% less than in the same period of 2024. If the current dynamics are maintained, it is expected that the total export volumes until May 2026 will also remain lower - experts predict.

The demand structure will remain relatively stable: the main destinations are Poland (45% of supplies) and Germany (18%).

Poland is traditionally Ukraine's main trading partner in the raspberry segment, and 2025 confirmed this trend. Despite the overall reduction in export supplies to most countries, they not only remained but also increased in the Polish direction - to the level of record figures of 2022 - experts clarify.

And they explain that the main reason for such growth is lower quality requirements for berries compared to other European markets. Part of the raspberry harvest, which was affected by frosts and did not meet the standards of Western European countries, could still enter the Polish market. This allowed Ukrainian producers to sell products that were unsuitable for other export destinations.

Ukraine has practically no direct competition in the Polish frozen raspberry market. At the same time, it is important to emphasize that, contrary to the popular opinion of Polish farmers, Ukrainian berries do not displace local products. They mainly cover the demand deficit that arises during peak processing periods, and a significant part of raspberries imported from Ukraine is subsequently re-exported to other EU countries - experts summarized.

