Ukraine significantly reduced raspberry production and export volumes in 2025

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 7250 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 12605 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 43381 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 76581 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 47535 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 80186 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 39978 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 63538 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32398 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 28244 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.2m/s
60%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 25778 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 19935 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 21929 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD07:52 AM • 10852 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 15539 views
Publications
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 7256 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 47013 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 80196 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 63545 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 57180 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Timur Mindich
Bohdan Dolintse
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 15620 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 21986 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 19988 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 22967 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 33861 views
Actual
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

Ukraine significantly reduced raspberry production and export volumes in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

In 2025, Ukraine significantly reduced raspberry production and exports, leading to no surplus for export. Exports of frozen raspberries decreased by 30% compared to 2024, with Poland remaining the main destination.

Ukraine significantly reduced raspberry production and export volumes in 2025

Raspberry is Ukraine's main export-oriented berry and determines the dynamics of the entire berry sector. In 2025, production volumes decreased, which directly affected the sales structure, according to the report of the association "Berry Growing of Ukraine". This is reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.

Details

Analysts noted that in previous years, fresh raspberries were mainly exported for further processing. In 2025, due to a decrease in harvest, domestic processing capacities were sufficient to absorb the available volume of products, so there was no surplus for export.

The frozen raspberry segment, which is the main export component, shows a significant lag behind last year's figures. For the period July-September 2025, only 17.2 thousand tons of berries were exported, which is 30% less than in the same period of 2024. If the current dynamics are maintained, it is expected that the total export volumes until May 2026 will also remain lower

- experts predict.

The demand structure will remain relatively stable: the main destinations are Poland (45% of supplies) and Germany (18%).

Poland is traditionally Ukraine's main trading partner in the raspberry segment, and 2025 confirmed this trend. Despite the overall reduction in export supplies to most countries, they not only remained but also increased in the Polish direction - to the level of record figures of 2022

- experts clarify.

And they explain that the main reason for such growth is lower quality requirements for berries compared to other European markets. Part of the raspberry harvest, which was affected by frosts and did not meet the standards of Western European countries, could still enter the Polish market. This allowed Ukrainian producers to sell products that were unsuitable for other export destinations.

Ukraine has practically no direct competition in the Polish frozen raspberry market. At the same time, it is important to emphasize that, contrary to the popular opinion of Polish farmers, Ukrainian berries do not displace local products. They mainly cover the demand deficit that arises during peak processing periods, and a significant part of raspberries imported from Ukraine is subsequently re-exported to other EU countries

- experts summarized.

Potato prices in Ukraine have started to rise sharply19.02.26, 08:49 • 3892 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyAgronomy news
Frosts in Ukraine
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
Poland