Potato prices in Ukraine have started to rise sharply

In Ukraine, potatoes have started to become more expensive due to dwindling stocks in storage facilities, according to an EastFruit analysis, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of this week, the domestic potato market in Ukraine has seen an upward trend in prices," EastFruit project analysts report.

At the same time, according to producers, "stocks of quality potatoes in storage facilities are gradually decreasing, and this is the main reason for price increases in this segment."

Currently, Ukrainian producers are offering potatoes for sale in the range of 7-14 UAH/kg ($0.16-0.32/kg), depending on quality, variety, and the volume of batches offered, which is on average 17% more expensive than a week earlier.

The main reason for the increased interest in purchases, according to experts, was the overall reduction in potato supply from local farms. The fact is that many producers who do not have long-term storage facilities completed the sale of their products before the New Year. According to experts, in the last months of the current marketing season, mass deliveries of imported potatoes to the Ukrainian market are not excluded, which is traditional, despite the high production figures of the "second bread" in Ukraine, as declared by the State Statistics Service.

Prices are also supported by quite high demand for quality products from wholesale companies, which increasingly report a lack of necessary volumes of such products on farms. Farmers, in turn, attribute the main quality problems to unfavorable weather conditions during the 2025 harvest period: prolonged rains negatively affected not only the marketable appearance of potatoes but also their storability.

As of today, potatoes in Ukraine are sold, on average, 56% cheaper than in the same period last year.

