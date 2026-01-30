Ukraine sets record daily electricity import since year start - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a record daily volume of electricity imports to Ukraine since the beginning of the year — 41.987 GWh, UNN reports.

This month... we have a record daily volume of electricity imports to Ukraine since the beginning of the year — 41.987 GWh. This helped us maintain the system and reduce the deficit amid Russian attacks and severe frosts - Shmyhal said after a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters.

Details

The minister reported that despite difficult weather conditions, repair crews continue to work around the clock to restore heat and electricity supply in the capital. Work on deploying cogeneration units is proceeding strictly according to plan. We are currently identifying additional locations for equipment installation and have completed checking gas capacities at key nodes.

We continue to create conditions for increasing electricity imports by state-owned companies. Today, we have a government decision that will allow one of the state-owned companies to purchase an additional volume of imported electricity. This will free up part of domestic generation for people - Shmyhal emphasized.

The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe

In addition, according to him, a separate and fundamental issue is that people who were without heating should not receive bills for services they did not actually receive.

This is a clear instruction from the President of Ukraine, and there is a corresponding government decision. Local authorities and utility companies must resolve the issue of such charges - he summarized.

Naftogaz increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilize the energy system