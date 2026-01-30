Ukraine sets record daily electricity import since year start - Shmyhal

$42.850.08
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 12855 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 15841 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 12820 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 14623 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 16782 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 18704 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20159 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21350 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25423 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 15841 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for health
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 81909 views
Ukraine sets record daily electricity import since year start - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2528 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported a record daily volume of electricity imports to Ukraine – 41.987 GWh. This helped maintain the system amidst Russian attacks and frosts, reducing the deficit.

Ukraine sets record daily electricity import since year start - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a record daily volume of electricity imports to Ukraine since the beginning of the year — 41.987 GWh, UNN reports.

This month... we have a record daily volume of electricity imports to Ukraine since the beginning of the year — 41.987 GWh. This helped us maintain the system and reduce the deficit amid Russian attacks and severe frosts 

- Shmyhal said after a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters. 

Details

The minister reported that despite difficult weather conditions, repair crews continue to work around the clock to restore heat and electricity supply in the capital. Work on deploying cogeneration units is proceeding strictly according to plan. We are currently identifying additional locations for equipment installation and have completed checking gas capacities at key nodes.

We continue to create conditions for increasing electricity imports by state-owned companies. Today, we have a government decision that will allow one of the state-owned companies to purchase an additional volume of imported electricity. This will free up part of domestic generation for people 

- Shmyhal emphasized.

The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe19.01.26, 17:17 • 54341 view

In addition, according to him, a separate and fundamental issue is that people who were without heating should not receive bills for services they did not actually receive.

This is a clear instruction from the President of Ukraine, and there is a corresponding government decision. Local authorities and utility companies must resolve the issue of such charges 

- he summarized.

Naftogaz increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilize the energy system24.01.26, 18:58 • 5237 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal