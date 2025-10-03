Ukraine restricted access to data on defense industry enterprises from public registers

The Cabinet of Ministers, for the duration of martial law, decided to restrict access to data on defense industry enterprises from public registers, including their location and production capacities. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We are strengthening the protection of Ukrainian arms manufacturers from Russian attacks and sabotage. At the request of manufacturers, the government decided to restrict access to data on defense industry enterprises from public registers, including their location and production capacities. - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the data will be hidden specifically from public aggregators so that no one can obtain this information.

We have put in place safeguards to ensure that the norm applies specifically to defense manufacturers and only for the duration of martial law. - Svyrydenko added.

Recall that

The Cabinet of Ministers resumed the operation of the electronic register of participants in the selection and executors of state contracts of the Ministry of Defense, which had not been working since the liquidation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.