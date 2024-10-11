Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a conference on Ukraine's recovery in Rome on July 10-11, 2025. She emphasized that Ukraine is not alone, and Italy will support it for as long as it takes.
A conference on the restoration of Ukraine will be held in Rome on July 10-11 next year, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 10, UNN reports citing Rai News.
I am pleased to announce that on July 10 and 11, 2025, a conference on the restoration of Ukraine will be held in Rome: this is an event that we care about very much and have been working on for a long time
"Ukraine is not alone, we will be with it as long as it takes," she added.
Recall
In September, the G7 leaders signed a declaration of support for Ukraine's recovery.
The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed almost UAH 4.5 billion in subventions to local budgets for the implementation of projects to restore Ukraine.