Ukraine recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - Zelenskyy

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
07:26 PM • 46 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 4314 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 5350 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 4858 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 7034 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 14588 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 22404 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 36660 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 59747 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 75097 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1m/s
76%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 29720 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 48696 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 19747 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 16922 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhotoFebruary 2, 12:47 PM • 13725 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo06:38 PM • 4290 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 5618 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 14578 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 48998 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 29835 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhoto07:01 PM • 694 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 3978 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 4604 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 6044 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 6846 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
Instagram

Ukraine recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This decision was made due to Iran's support for the spread of war and violence.

Ukraine recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.  

Ukraine supports nations that value freedom and are truly ready to fight for it. The whole world sees what is happening in Iran, the number of killings, and how the Iranian regime has invested in spreading war and violence in the region and the world. Ukraine will not forget any of the thousands of "Shaheds" that strike our cities and villages, our people. We see how others in Europe have heard us, Ukraine, and those Europeans who called for more activity, more principledness, and the Iranians themselves, on the issue of Iran 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that the European Union's decision to designate one of the main organizations of the regime in Iran – the so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – as terrorist has been virtually agreed upon. 

European procedures are currently underway. We in Ukraine have already made such a decision and have already designated this organization as terrorist, and for us, this issue is closed. All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation – none should win 

- Zelenskyy added. 

Recall 

Ukraine informed Israel of its decision to recognize the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Village
War in Ukraine
Israel
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran