Ukraine recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Ukraine supports nations that value freedom and are truly ready to fight for it. The whole world sees what is happening in Iran, the number of killings, and how the Iranian regime has invested in spreading war and violence in the region and the world. Ukraine will not forget any of the thousands of "Shaheds" that strike our cities and villages, our people. We see how others in Europe have heard us, Ukraine, and those Europeans who called for more activity, more principledness, and the Iranians themselves, on the issue of Iran