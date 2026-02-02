Ukraine recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has recognized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This decision was made due to Iran's support for the spread of war and violence.
Ukraine supports nations that value freedom and are truly ready to fight for it. The whole world sees what is happening in Iran, the number of killings, and how the Iranian regime has invested in spreading war and violence in the region and the world. Ukraine will not forget any of the thousands of "Shaheds" that strike our cities and villages, our people. We see how others in Europe have heard us, Ukraine, and those Europeans who called for more activity, more principledness, and the Iranians themselves, on the issue of Iran
He noted that the European Union's decision to designate one of the main organizations of the regime in Iran – the so-called Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – as terrorist has been virtually agreed upon.
European procedures are currently underway. We in Ukraine have already made such a decision and have already designated this organization as terrorist, and for us, this issue is closed. All terrorists in the world deserve the same treatment and condemnation – none should win
