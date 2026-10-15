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Ukraine receives two-thirds of its intelligence from Europe — French Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

The French Foreign Minister said that Europe provides the main support to Ukraine. According to him, two-thirds of the intelligence comes from Europeans, including France.

Ukraine receives two-thirds of its intelligence from Europe — French Foreign Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that Europe has been providing the bulk of support for Ukraine for a long time, and that Kyiv receives two-thirds of its intelligence from European partners, particularly France. France Inter reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the foreign minister, "since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, we have already been told twenty times that Ukraine would fall, that the United States was abandoning Ukraine."

"But the truth is that Europe has long been providing Kyiv with the bulk of its support," Jean-Noël Barrot claims.

The minister also says that "two-thirds of the intelligence currently provided to Ukraine comes from Europeans, and in particular from France."

"We are waging a war not only on the battlefield, but also in people's minds," emphasizes Jean-Noël Barrot, who accuses "the Kremlin and its trolls on social media" of seeking to "turn" Europeans away from supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians.

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