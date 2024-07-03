Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from the IMF

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76487 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85065 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104966 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181083 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226370 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139384 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366497 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181196 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149342 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197762 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 76488 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 70974 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85066 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85508 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104967 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8702 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11145 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15404 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36549 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38224 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from the IMF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30523 views

Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the IMF as part of the $16 billion EFF program to finance critical budget expenditures, social payments and salaries.

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from the IMF

Ukraine has received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukraine has received $2.2 billion from the IMF. This is part of the $16 billion EFF program. (...) The transferred amount will help the government finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and salaries for doctors and teachers

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, in order to receive this tranche, Ukraine "has done important homework and successfully passed the fourth review of the program - for the first time in our bilateral relations with the IMF.

He expressed his gratitude to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and her team for their strong and unwavering support for Ukraine.

The IMF approves a $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine28.06.24, 23:08 • 58751 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40