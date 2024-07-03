Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from the IMF

Ukraine has received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukraine has received $2.2 billion from the IMF. This is part of the $16 billion EFF program. (...) The transferred amount will help the government finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and salaries for doctors and teachers - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, in order to receive this tranche, Ukraine "has done important homework and successfully passed the fourth review of the program - for the first time in our bilateral relations with the IMF.

He expressed his gratitude to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and her team for their strong and unwavering support for Ukraine.

The IMF approves a $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine