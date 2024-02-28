$41.340.03
Ukraine received $760 million in grants from Japan and Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24647 views

Ukraine has received $760 million in grants from Japan and Norway under the World Bank's PEACE project.

Ukraine received $760 million in grants from Japan and Norway

The state budget received $760 million in grants from Japan and Norway under the World Bank's PEACE project. This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The general fund of the State Budget of Ukraine received USD 760 million on a non-refundable basis as the second grant of the Sixth Additional Financing under the World Bank's Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project.  Additional financing consists of grants from the Governments of Japan and Norway (USD 465 million and USD 295 million, respectively)

- the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

As noted, the funds will be used to partially compensate for state budget expenditures not related to security and defense, including pension payments, payments to the State Emergency Service and salaries for teachers. 

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the governments of Japan and Norway have repeatedly demonstrated their unwavering support and solidarity for Ukraine. The assistance of international partners is critical for financing the social sphere of Ukraine during the war. I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to help and actively cooperate at a crucial time for Ukraine," Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko emphasized. 

In 2024, Ukraine has already received about $1.2 billion in external financial assistance from donors through World Bank projects.  Almost 75% of them are grants. 

The Cabinet of Ministers is working to expand the program of compensation for purchased domestic equipment - Shmyhal26.02.24, 16:06 • 27449 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomy
World Bank
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Norway
Japan
Ukraine
