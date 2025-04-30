Ukraine is ready to sign a resource agreement with the US as early as Wednesday - Bloomberg

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 21054 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 49205 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 87316 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55225 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 196149 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 154763 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 111898 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 134487 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107210 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 89721 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 13854 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 87339 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 78323 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 124524 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 196170 views
Ukraine is ready to sign a resource agreement with the US as early as Wednesday - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1726 views

Ukraine is ready to sign a natural resources agreement with the United States. The project envisages the creation of a joint fund to manage Ukrainian investment projects.

Ukraine is ready to sign a resource agreement with the US as early as Wednesday - Bloomberg

Ukraine is ready to sign a natural resources agreement with the United States, citing a person familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The draft agreement, which provides for the creation of a joint fund to manage investment projects in Ukraine, "has been finalized and could be signed as early as Wednesday," the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are private. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko is heading to Washington to sign, they said.

Under the agreement, the United States and Ukraine will seek to create conditions for "increased investment in mining, energy and related technologies in Ukraine," according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg. Washington also recognizes Kyiv's intentions for the agreement to avoid any conflict with its plans to join the European Union, which has long been considered a red line for Ukraine in the negotiations, the publication writes.

In another breakthrough, the United States agreed that "only future military assistance that they may provide to Ukraine after the agreement is signed will count toward their contribution to the fund," according to the document cited by the publication. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday that Washington had abandoned its insistence on including tens of billions of dollars in aid provided since the Russian invasion in the agreement.

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal 27.04.25, 22:17 • 66414 views

The signing may take place against the backdrop of growing frustration from US President Donald Trump with delays in establishing a ceasefire in the war, which has been going on for the fourth year. He questioned whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to make progress on a peace plan that Trump sought to implement within the first 100 days of his new administration. White House Press Secretary Karolin Leavitt reiterated on Tuesday that Trump is frustrated by the difficulties involved in getting Ukraine and Russia to agree to a peace agreement, but "he remains optimistic and believes that we can do it." At the same time, Trump is "confident" that an agreement with Ukraine on critical minerals will be signed, the White House said on Tuesday.

The agreement "strengthens the strategic partnership between the parties for the long-term recovery and modernization of Ukraine in response to the massive destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion," according to the document.

Two other technical agreements that will define how the joint fund will work have not yet been agreed, the source said.

Addition

Earlier in April, US and Ukrainian officials signed a memorandum of intent and continued to discuss the technical details of an agreement that would give the US the right of first claim on profits transferred to a special investment fund for reconstruction, which will be controlled by Washington.

Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum18.04.25, 10:26 • 3919 views

A previous attempt to reach an agreement failed earlier this year after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with Trump and Vice President Jay D. Vance in the Oval Office. Zelensky met face-to-face with the US President at the Vatican on Saturday before the funeral of Pope Francis.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Yulia Sviridenko
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine
