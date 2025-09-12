Ukraine proposes jointly intercepting all Russian targets: Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, and Italy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, France, and Italy, thanked them for supporting Ukraine and developing security guarantees, and also proposed "jointly intercepting all Russian targets," UNN reports.

Russia not only shows no desire to end the war but also resorts to escalation, to real threats to Europe, by launching its drones at Poland. Therefore, it is necessary to complete the development of security guarantees as soon as possible. - Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, they also discussed Ukraine's readiness to share its experience and contribute to NATO's common defense.

We propose to jointly intercept all Russian targets. I thank Great Britain, Germany, France, and Italy for helping our state and for joint actions to bring about a just peace. - Zelenskyy summarized.

NATO is launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones violated Polish airspace. The US has assured Poland of its full support.