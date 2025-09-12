$41.310.10
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 5370 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
02:30 PM • 15312 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 22073 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 28244 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 26077 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22527 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31846 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19993 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17491 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
Ukraine proposes jointly intercepting all Russian targets: Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, and Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

President Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, and Italy. Security guarantees, Ukraine's experience for NATO, and joint interception of Russian targets were discussed.

Ukraine proposes jointly intercepting all Russian targets: Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, and Italy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with advisors to the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, France, and Italy, thanked them for supporting Ukraine and developing security guarantees, and also proposed "jointly intercepting all Russian targets," UNN reports.

Russia not only shows no desire to end the war but also resorts to escalation, to real threats to Europe, by launching its drones at Poland. Therefore, it is necessary to complete the development of security guarantees as soon as possible.

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, they also discussed Ukraine's readiness to share its experience and contribute to NATO's common defense.

We propose to jointly intercept all Russian targets. I thank Great Britain, Germany, France, and Italy for helping our state and for joint actions to bring about a just peace.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Add

NATO is launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones violated Polish airspace. The US has assured Poland of its full support.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland