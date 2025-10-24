Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday

The weather in Ukraine on the weekend will surprise with its diversity: on Saturday, October 25, there will be more rain, and on Sunday, October 26, there will be no significant precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

On October 25, it will rain in Ukraine at night, which will only pass in the north and east during the day. The air temperature will drop in the west and north to +8+12 degrees, in the rest of the territory it will be warm, +12+18 degrees.

October 26 will be without significant precipitation. In general, it will get warmer in Ukraine, everywhere +12+17 degrees, in the south up to +19 degrees, but in the west there will be rains and only +9+12 degrees.

Didenko warned that there will be strong westerly winds on the weekend.

In Kyiv, on Saturday - rain, on Sunday the precipitation will stop until the evening. The wind is westerly, with strong gusts, wrap up. The air temperature during the day on Saturday is +8,+9 degrees, on Sunday it will get warmer to +12, +13 degrees - the forecaster reported.

