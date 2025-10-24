$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
07:57 AM • 314 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 1124 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 2600 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12083 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 6702 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 11722 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 16482 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 30776 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29297 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29650 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
5m/s
86%
742mm
Popular news
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorismOctober 23, 10:49 PM • 11792 views
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seizedPhotoOctober 23, 11:15 PM • 12003 views
Ukrainians' housing destruction confirmation via Diia simplified: new rulesOctober 24, 12:39 AM • 7980 views
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - ReutersOctober 24, 01:38 AM • 11886 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison02:49 AM • 12538 views
Publications
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12105 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 34419 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 54881 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 47888 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 41930 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Keir Starmer
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
White House
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 1674 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 19716 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 24354 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 34565 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 42755 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2630 views

Ukraine is expecting varied weather this weekend: on October 25, rains will occur at night throughout the country, during the day only in the north and east, temperatures will drop in the west and north to +8+12 degrees. On October 26, no precipitation is expected, it will warm up to +12+17 degrees, in the south up to +19, but in the west there will be rains and it will be +9+12 degrees.

Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday

The weather in Ukraine on the weekend will surprise with its diversity: on Saturday, October 25, there will be more rain, and on Sunday, October 26, there will be no significant precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

On October 25, it will rain in Ukraine at night, which will only pass in the north and east during the day. The air temperature will drop in the west and north to +8+12 degrees, in the rest of the territory it will be warm, +12+18 degrees.

October 26 will be without significant precipitation. In general, it will get warmer in Ukraine, everywhere +12+17 degrees, in the south up to +19 degrees, but in the west there will be rains and only +9+12 degrees.

Didenko warned that there will be strong westerly winds on the weekend.

In Kyiv, on Saturday - rain, on Sunday the precipitation will stop until the evening. The wind is westerly, with strong gusts, wrap up. The air temperature during the day on Saturday is +8,+9 degrees, on Sunday it will get warmer to +12, +13 degrees

- the forecaster reported.

Ukraine to be hit by frosts, but forecaster predicts warming at the end of October14.10.25, 16:12 • 8457 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv