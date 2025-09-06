Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - Svyrydenko

The government plans to abolish acts of completed works. The corresponding bill has already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This was discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and businesses in Zakarpattia, UNN reports.

Government bill No. 13598 abolishes the mandatory signing of the Act of Completed Works for payment for services in non-cash form, as confirmation of receipt of the service. Such norms will facilitate cooperation between Ukrainian companies and European business partners. - Svyrydenko reported on Telegram.

According to her, the total savings for Ukrainian businesses due to this innovation are estimated at UAH 20.2 billion per year.

The Cabinet of Ministers adjusted the action plan for deregulation and improvement of the business climate