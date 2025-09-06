Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - Svyrydenko

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 12010 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 14560 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 22258 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 27381 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 37647 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 47271 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 32013 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 40597 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 44462 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37067 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy invited Putin to KyivSeptember 6, 04:40 AM • 12978 views
ISW: Putin's statements aim to intimidate the West and nullify the idea of security guarantees for UkraineSeptember 6, 05:26 AM • 7930 views
Trump threatened the EU with a trade investigation over Google fineSeptember 6, 05:59 AM • 3714 views
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of ageSeptember 6, 07:06 AM • 11010 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail09:01 AM • 9334 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 14464 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 22182 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 47233 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 32122 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 55535 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 38597 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 90360 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 37106 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 41496 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 42664 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Facebook
Shahed-136

Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Bill No. 13598 abolishes the mandatory signing of acts of completed works for cashless payment for services. This innovation will allow Ukrainian companies to save UAH 20.2 billion per year.

Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - Svyrydenko

The government plans to abolish acts of completed works. The corresponding bill has already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This was discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and businesses in Zakarpattia, UNN reports.

Government bill No. 13598 abolishes the mandatory signing of the Act of Completed Works for payment for services in non-cash form, as confirmation of receipt of the service. Such norms will facilitate cooperation between Ukrainian companies and European business partners.

- Svyrydenko reported on Telegram.

According to her, the total savings for Ukrainian businesses due to this innovation are estimated at UAH 20.2 billion per year.

The Cabinet of Ministers adjusted the action plan for deregulation and improvement of the business climate03.09.24, 13:14 • 19256 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Zakarpattia Oblast
Verkhovna Rada