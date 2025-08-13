Ukraine offers Poland the EU SAFE instrument within defense cooperation

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 3410 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10591 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 10088 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 17447 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 36255 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 27860 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 55973 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 81399 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51703 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 92659 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 34842 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 31634 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29865 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 8894 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 21756 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10617 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 17471 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 36272 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 55982 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 34103 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 8894 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29865 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 19440 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 27061 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 120326 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

Ukraine offers Poland the EU SAFE instrument within defense cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Ukraine offered Poland to use the EU SAFE instrument within defense cooperation. The parties discussed cooperation within NATO and joint counteraction to threats.

Ukraine offers Poland the EU SAFE instrument within defense cooperation

Ukraine has proposed that Poland use the EU SAFE instrument within the framework of defense cooperation, said Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, writes UNN.

Details

As the head of the Ministry of Defense reported, the parties discussed the development of joint productions both in Ukraine and in Poland. "I am convinced that the private sector and the defense-industrial complex of our countries have significant potential for cooperation and development," Shmyhal noted.

An important tool for our cooperation can be the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative - a large-scale EU defense investment program worth €150 billion. I called on Poland to actively invest in the priority areas of this mechanism

- Shmyhal wrote.

Also, according to him, "they talked about cooperation within NATO instruments and joint counteraction to threats."

Shmyhal emphasized: "Poland is our reliable friend and partner who has supported Ukraine from the first minutes of the full-scale invasion. We are extremely grateful for military assistance, training of our soldiers, and unwavering support."

"Together we are strengthening the security of Ukraine and all of Europe," Shmyhal concluded.

Recall

18 EU member states have expressed interest in receiving loans worth 127 billion euros within the framework of the SAFE defense instrument. The SAFE program will allow mobilizing up to 150 billion euros in investments, and Ukraine expects investments in its defense.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Poland