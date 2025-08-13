Ukraine offers Poland the EU SAFE instrument within defense cooperation

Ukraine has proposed that Poland use the EU SAFE instrument within the framework of defense cooperation, said Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, writes UNN.

Details

As the head of the Ministry of Defense reported, the parties discussed the development of joint productions both in Ukraine and in Poland. "I am convinced that the private sector and the defense-industrial complex of our countries have significant potential for cooperation and development," Shmyhal noted.

An important tool for our cooperation can be the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative - a large-scale EU defense investment program worth €150 billion. I called on Poland to actively invest in the priority areas of this mechanism - Shmyhal wrote.

Also, according to him, "they talked about cooperation within NATO instruments and joint counteraction to threats."

Shmyhal emphasized: "Poland is our reliable friend and partner who has supported Ukraine from the first minutes of the full-scale invasion. We are extremely grateful for military assistance, training of our soldiers, and unwavering support."

"Together we are strengthening the security of Ukraine and all of Europe," Shmyhal concluded.

Recall

18 EU member states have expressed interest in receiving loans worth 127 billion euros within the framework of the SAFE defense instrument. The SAFE program will allow mobilizing up to 150 billion euros in investments, and Ukraine expects investments in its defense.