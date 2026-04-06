Ukraine offered Russia a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if Russia is ready to stop striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukraine is ready to respond in kind. The Head of State announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Everything the Russians can earn from shocking oil prices, they will give to the war. This priority has not changed for them yet. Therefore, every limitation of their ability to export oil is correct. If Russia is ready to stop striking our energy infrastructure, we will be ready to respond to them in kind. And such a proposal from us – through the Americans – has been made to the Russian side - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine is also currently working substantively on documents with the American side.

As agreed, Ukraine is preparing its proposals, its strengthening of the document on security guarantees. Security guarantees are the key to a real end to the war, to lasting peace, and generally to such a political and legal situation that the war can be ended and people can trust the process. It is important that partners hear us on this, and that we continue to move productively in negotiations. There is a lot of disillusionment in diplomacy now – and not only here – regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. But it depends on all participants in the diplomatic process what the result will be and whether there will be a result. And we are in contact with the American side almost every day at various levels to ensure a result - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov. They discussed prospects in the Oleksandrivka and Pokrovsk directions, as well as strikes on Russia.