Ukraine notifies the US of its decision to release Zaluzhny - The Washington Post

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukraine notifies the US of its decision to release Zaluzhny - The Washington Post

Ukraine notifies the US of its decision to release Zaluzhny - The Washington Post

Kyiv  •  UNN

The decision to resign the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, has been communicated to the US administration, but the details of its implementation remain unclear.

The Ukrainian authorities have informed the US administration of the decision to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, White House officials did not support this decision, but did not object to it either.

According to the newspaper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed a decree on Zaluzhnyy's dismissal, and it is unknown when this may happen.

The newspaper writes that the resignation of Zaluzhnyi, one of the most popular figures in society, could affect the morale of the troops and undermine the trust of Western donors. But any move by the United States to challenge Zelenskyy's decision could be seen as exerting undue influence.

Steven Pifer, an expert on Eastern Europe at Stanford University and former US Ambassador to Ukraine, said: "The sense of division at the very top in Kyiv is not good for Ukraine, but the American government should not get involved.

The president has the right to choose the cabinet as he sees fit. The decision must be unanimous with Zelensky, as well as the possible consequences

added Alina Polyakova, President of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Zelenskiy could postpone the decision indefinitely, but that is unlikely, people familiar with his thinking say, WP notes.

Addendum Addendum

The outlet claims that during a tense meeting on Monday, Zaluzhny said that the recruits were needed to succeed on the battlefield in the face of Russia's superior firepower and strength.

Zelenskyy has postponed so many drafts, in part because Ukraine lacks the money to do so. Such an aggressive draft would also be politically unpopular.

The President does not believe that this mass mobilization of men aged 18 to 27 is desirable or justified at this time

said a source close to Zelensky.

Context

A few days ago, various sources reported that Zaluzhnyi would be removed from his post in the near future. Western and Ukrainian press wrote that this issue would be considered at a meeting of the board with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Danilov said that there is no document on Zaluzhny's resignation as of today02.02.24, 18:38 • 29977 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

