The Ukrainian authorities have informed the US administration of the decision to dismiss Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

According to the publication, White House officials did not support this decision, but did not object to it either.

According to the newspaper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed a decree on Zaluzhnyy's dismissal, and it is unknown when this may happen.

The newspaper writes that the resignation of Zaluzhnyi, one of the most popular figures in society, could affect the morale of the troops and undermine the trust of Western donors. But any move by the United States to challenge Zelenskyy's decision could be seen as exerting undue influence.

Steven Pifer, an expert on Eastern Europe at Stanford University and former US Ambassador to Ukraine, said: "The sense of division at the very top in Kyiv is not good for Ukraine, but the American government should not get involved.

The president has the right to choose the cabinet as he sees fit. The decision must be unanimous with Zelensky, as well as the possible consequences added Alina Polyakova, President of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Zelenskiy could postpone the decision indefinitely, but that is unlikely, people familiar with his thinking say, WP notes.

The outlet claims that during a tense meeting on Monday, Zaluzhny said that the recruits were needed to succeed on the battlefield in the face of Russia's superior firepower and strength.

Zelenskyy has postponed so many drafts, in part because Ukraine lacks the money to do so. Such an aggressive draft would also be politically unpopular.

The President does not believe that this mass mobilization of men aged 18 to 27 is desirable or justified at this time said a source close to Zelensky.

A few days ago, various sources reported that Zaluzhnyi would be removed from his post in the near future. Western and Ukrainian press wrote that this issue would be considered at a meeting of the board with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Danilov said that there is no document on Zaluzhny's resignation as of today