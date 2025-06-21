Ukraine needs $17.3 billion this year for urgent recovery needs – Ministry of Finance

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 09:38 AM • 17727 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 76091 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 65245 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 101752 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 197795 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 169755 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 90248 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95137 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88132 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69987 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.3m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
"There is not even a thought of refusing": in army aviation explained why Ukraine should modernize Soviet equipmentJune 21, 08:22 AM • 10502 views
US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - mediaJune 21, 10:00 AM • 3122 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 17324 views
Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she responded01:06 PM • 5624 views
Hungarian opposition leader declares Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure"02:13 PM • 31771 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 76145 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 197823 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 169772 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 102843 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 151754 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 17339 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 30095 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 39147 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 34012 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 42078 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Ukraine needs $17.3 billion this year for urgent recovery needs – Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

Ukraine needs $17.3 billion for urgent reconstruction needs in 2025, including housing, energy, infrastructure, transport, and social protection. Of this amount, $7.4 billion is already covered by the state budget and partner assistance.

Ukraine needs $17.3 billion this year for urgent recovery needs – Ministry of Finance

In 2025, Ukraine needs 17.3 billion dollars to finance urgent reconstruction needs: housing, energy, infrastructure, transport, and social protection. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Finance Olga Zykova during the Global Borrowers & Bond Investors Forum, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

Details

According to her, of the necessary 7.4 billion dollars, 7.4 billion dollars have already been covered by the state budget and assistance from international partners. The remaining funds - about 10 billion dollars - still need to be raised.

The main areas requiring priority funding are: housing sector, energy, critical and social infrastructure, transport, and social protection

- said Zykova.

At the same time, the government is working to attract the private sector to the reconstruction process through the implementation of reforms and new financial instruments.

Zelenskyy discussed with the President of the World Bank Group the losses of Ukraine from Russian strikes and reconstruction projects18.06.25, 04:53 • 3134 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9