Ukraine needs $17.3 billion this year for urgent recovery needs – Ministry of Finance

In 2025, Ukraine needs 17.3 billion dollars to finance urgent reconstruction needs: housing, energy, infrastructure, transport, and social protection. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Finance Olga Zykova during the Global Borrowers & Bond Investors Forum, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

Details

According to her, of the necessary 7.4 billion dollars, 7.4 billion dollars have already been covered by the state budget and assistance from international partners. The remaining funds - about 10 billion dollars - still need to be raised.

The main areas requiring priority funding are: housing sector, energy, critical and social infrastructure, transport, and social protection - said Zykova.

At the same time, the government is working to attract the private sector to the reconstruction process through the implementation of reforms and new financial instruments.

