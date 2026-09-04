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Ukraine must develop alternative routes to maintain access to global markets - experts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Over 7 months, 1.5 million tonnes of cargo were transported through Moldova. Experts are calling for the route to be expanded to Constanța and other regions.

Ukraine must develop alternative routes to maintain access to global markets - experts

Ukraine must develop alternative export routes, including through Moldova, in order to fulfill contracts and avoid losing its position in global markets. This was reported by UNN, citing experts speaking during the press conference "Food Security Amid Russian Aggression: Logistics Chains and Strategic Alternatives."

Details

We have seen this initiative and closely followed the visit of the President of Ukraine to Moldova—it was a very interesting meeting. This initiative is officially called the Odesa Triangle. What is this Odesa Triangle? It means developing and further expanding logistics through Moldova—so, we have the Odesa region, Moldova, and the ports of Constanța

 - said Liudmyla Pokrovshchuk, an expert on foreign and domestic policy.

She noted that over the past seven months, 1.5 million tonnes of cargo have already been transported through Moldova, which is 35% more than during the same period last year. As part of the "Odesa Triangle," these volumes are planned to increase by at least 10%. In addition, the development of the route is of long-term significance.

So, the Moldovan route will not be shut down. If it is developed, it will remain in place for the future

 - Pokrovshchuk added.

Oleksii Buriachenko, President of the International Institute for Security Studies, said that the countries of the Black Sea region should be involved in such initiatives as much as possible.

Such projects should be scaled up not only to include Moldova, Romania, and Turkey, but also to involve all the countries of the Black Sea region as much as possible, as well as everything that follows the logistics routes we need—not only to Europe, but also to the Middle East and the countries of the South Caucasus, among others

- said Buriachenko.

Yaroslav Zhalilo, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies and head of the Center for Economic and Social Research, in turn emphasized that alternative logistics requires a state support program.

Today, by the way, we have a state program to encourage the purchase of Ukrainian-made equipment. This is part of the broader framework, where there is cashback and similar measures. It is simply very small in scale and needs to be expanded

- Zhalilo said.

Meanwhile, military and political observer Denys Popovych, speaking about opportunities to protect Ukrainian logistics, is skeptical about the possibility of providing private businesses with their own air defense systems due to the complexity of their maintenance, personnel training, ammunition procurement, and repairs.

When we have problems purchasing air defense systems for state needs, you can imagine how much of a quest it would be for a private entrepreneur... to try to undertake this for themselves

- Zhalilo said.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv had proposed a grain truce to Moscow and various options for supplying grain.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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