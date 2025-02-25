Ukraine may sign agreement with the US on minerals on February 28 in Washington - media

Ukraine and the United States may sign an agreement on Ukrainian minerals as early as this Friday, February 28. The agreement may be signed in Washington. This was reported by Barron's with reference to AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Ukraine has agreed on the terms of a minerals agreement with the United States and may sign it as early as Friday.

Now the government officials are working on the details. We are currently considering a visit to Washington on Friday to sign the agreement - a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

Recall

Kyiv has agreed terms with Washington on a minerals deal that Ukrainian officials hope will improve relations with US President Donald Trump's administration and pave the way for long-term US security commitments.