Ukraine may receive €88 billion from the EU over seven years: European Commission to present plan today

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 7140 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 21838 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
03:38 AM • 38226 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 114164 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 178140 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 201748 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 104843 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 126844 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75958 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 118114 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.3m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 109593 views
Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protestsJuly 16, 01:28 AM • 7274 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 52702 views
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details06:00 AM • 20156 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16394 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 114204 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 72137 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 75942 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 178178 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 201787 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mike Johnson
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Vinnytsia
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16760 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 40261 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 59110 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 89059 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 92841 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
The New York Times

Ukraine may receive €88 billion from the EU over seven years: European Commission to present plan today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The European Commission plans to increase the EU budget to €1.717 trillion for the next 7 years, of which €88 billion could be allocated to support Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present this budget plan for 2028-2035.

Ukraine may receive €88 billion from the EU over seven years: European Commission to present plan today

The current budget of the European Union is 1.2 trillion euros, while for the next 7 years it is planned to be increased to 1.717 trillion euros. At the same time, 88 million euros may be allocated to a special extra-budgetary fund to support Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

For the seven-year period starting from 2028, the European Commission plans to increase the centralized EU budget to 1.717 trillion euros. However, Brussels has not yet named the final amount, as discussions have not been completed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present her budget plan for 2028-2035.

If the European Commission agrees to the budget increase, then total spending will rise to 1.23 percent of gross national income over seven years.

According to the publication, the EU intends to allocate:

  • 522 billion euros for “competitiveness, prosperity, and security;
    • 190 billion euros for “Global Europe,” which includes development aid and assistance to neighboring countries;
      • 107 billion euros for a fund that covers the salaries of EU employees;
        • 88 billion euros for a fund to help Ukraine.

          However, the final budget plan is still under development, and discussions on the project will continue for another two years.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN noted that in the near future the EU may adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          EconomyNews of the World
          European Commission
          European Union
          Ursula von der Leyen
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9