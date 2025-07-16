Ukraine may receive €88 billion from the EU over seven years: European Commission to present plan today

The current budget of the European Union is 1.2 trillion euros, while for the next 7 years it is planned to be increased to 1.717 trillion euros. At the same time, 88 million euros may be allocated to a special extra-budgetary fund to support Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

For the seven-year period starting from 2028, the European Commission plans to increase the centralized EU budget to 1.717 trillion euros. However, Brussels has not yet named the final amount, as discussions have not been completed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present her budget plan for 2028-2035.

If the European Commission agrees to the budget increase, then total spending will rise to 1.23 percent of gross national income over seven years.

According to the publication, the EU intends to allocate:

522 billion euros for “competitiveness, prosperity, and security;

190 billion euros for “Global Europe,” which includes development aid and assistance to neighboring countries;

107 billion euros for a fund that covers the salaries of EU employees;

88 billion euros for a fund to help Ukraine.

However, the final budget plan is still under development, and discussions on the project will continue for another two years.

