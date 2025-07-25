Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories - OP

Another group of Ukrainian children has been returned from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another group of children has been returned from the temporarily occupied territories - Yermak reported.

According to him, among those rescued are a 13-year-old girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian at school; a boy who was taken to Russia, and whose mother was able to retrieve him despite numerous obstacles; a teenager who became withdrawn due to pressure and propaganda; and a child who was afraid to even mention the name of their country.

Ukraine counts on partners' help in returning children - Zelenskyy

Today, all of them are safe, with their families, on free land - summarized the head of the Presidential Office.

Focus on the return of children and illegally detained civilians: Yermak and Kellogg held a meeting within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA