Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories - OP

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
11:31 AM • 10874 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 29791 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 36715 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 65522 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 42025 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 38953 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 68628 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216618 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 112880 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 169231 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
"Reckless decision": Rubio commented on Macron's plans to recognize PalestineJuly 25, 03:40 AM • 20033 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity centerJuly 25, 05:55 AM • 27937 views
In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is knownJuly 25, 05:59 AM • 31852 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - policeJuly 25, 06:08 AM • 51291 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 62537 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 63204 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 75419 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 95524 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 113611 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216624 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 226573 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 341863 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 422553 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 424158 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 410725 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Ukraine returned another group of children from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among those rescued are a child who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian and a teenager who was subjected to propaganda pressure.

Ukraine managed to return another group of children from the occupied territories - OP

Another group of Ukrainian children has been returned from the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another group of children has been returned from the temporarily occupied territories

 - Yermak reported.

According to him, among those rescued are a 13-year-old girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian at school; a boy who was taken to Russia, and whose mother was able to retrieve him despite numerous obstacles; a teenager who became withdrawn due to pressure and propaganda; and a child who was afraid to even mention the name of their country.

Ukraine counts on partners' help in returning children - Zelenskyy10.07.25, 17:08 • 5753 views

Today, all of them are safe, with their families, on free land 

- summarized the head of the Presidential Office.

Focus on the return of children and illegally detained civilians: Yermak and Kellogg held a meeting within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA16.07.25, 17:28 • 3065 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9