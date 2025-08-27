$41.400.03
Ukraine launches tender for lithium deposit with significant reserves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

The Ukrainian government has announced a tender for a production sharing agreement at the Dobra site, which holds lithium reserves. This step aims to attract investment and develop value-added industries.

The government has launched a competition for a production sharing agreement at the "Dobra" site with lithium reserves in Kirovohrad Oblast, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday in Telegram following a Cabinet meeting, writes UNN.

An important decision was made for the development of the mineral sector and attracting investments to Ukraine. The "Dobra" site competition. We are starting a competition for a production sharing agreement in Kirovohrad Oblast. The site contains significant lithium reserves, which are of strategic importance for energy and technology.

- wrote Prime Minister Svyrydenko.

According to her, the Ukrainian side expects "an investor who will ensure not only extraction but also the development of value-added production in Ukraine."

"Next steps: publication of the announcement within two months, three months for receiving applications, then - determining the winner," the Prime Minister said.

Recall

On April 30, 2025, the United States of America and Ukraine signed an agreement on the establishment of a Ukrainian-American investment fund for recovery with a 50/50 participation split.

The agreement on the establishment of the reconstruction investment fund, signed by Ukraine and the USA, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

As part of the implementation of the terms of the agreement, Ukraine agreed to the process of admitting private companies to the development of the "Dobra" lithium deposit.

