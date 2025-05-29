Ukraine is updating its export strategy: Aiming to increase the share of exports in GDP to 33%

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7734 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22645 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52070 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46151 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83366 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74442 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108131 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107603 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112552 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7782 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83391 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153578 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230689 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241295 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43507 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 52063 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90216 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149914 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88081 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Ukraine is updating its export strategy: Aiming to increase the share of exports in GDP to 33%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The Ministry of Economy is developing a new export strategy until 2030 with a focus on the production of high value-added products and the "Made in Ukraine" policy. Key goals include increasing exports to $77 billion.

Ukraine is updating its export strategy: Aiming to increase the share of exports in GDP to 33%

Ukraine is updating its export strategy, with a focus on processing, the "Made in Ukraine" policy and new opportunities for business, the Ministry of Economy said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The main priority of Ukraine's export strategy until 2030, which is currently being developed by the Ministry of Economy, will be the development of production of products with high added value and the expansion of opportunities for Ukrainian exporters," said Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative Taras Kachka.

The new strategy focuses on the implementation of the "Made in Ukraine" policy, stimulating the processing industry, modernizing export support tools and strengthening cooperation between the state and business.

"It is important for us to increase the production and export of Ukrainian goods and services with advanced processing and higher added value," Kachka emphasized.

Key goals

Key goals of the export strategy until 2030:

  • growth of exports of goods and services to USD 77 billion per year;
    • increase in the share of exports in GDP to 33%;
      • reduction of the share of raw material exports to 59%.

        For comparison: in 2024, exports provided about $51 billion in foreign exchange earnings to the economy. At the same time, the share of exports in GDP has decreased from 49% in 2014 to 25% in 2023 over the past 10 years. The ministry also calls the high share of raw materials in exports a significant problem.

        Directions

        The strategy envisages three main directions:

        • strengthening the institutional capacity of the state in the field of export support;
          • creating a favorable environment for export activities;
            • increasing production in Ukraine.

              To achieve these goals, it is planned to launch new instruments and improve existing support mechanisms, in particular:

              • launching a mechanism of government financial support for exports, improving existing financial mechanisms;
                • development of the ECA, the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development, and the creation of the Export Development Fund;
                  • improving the quality of trade and economic representation of Ukraine's interests abroad;
                    • expanding business access to educational, informational and consulting services.

                      "The implementation of the Strategy will take into account the needs of post-war reconstruction and Ukraine's approximation to EU standards. It is expected to ensure the renewal of the export structure, increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian goods and services and adapt to the requirements of European markets," the statement said.

                      What's next

                      The draft Strategy and operational plan of measures will soon be published on the website of the Ministry of Economy for public discussion.

                      Ukraine's foreign trade went into negative territory by $11.5 billion: what they traded and with whom09.05.25, 17:48 • 10323 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

                      EconomyPolitics
                      European Union
                      Ukraine
                      Brent
                      $64.06
                      Bitcoin
                      $108,413.40
                      S&P 500
                      $5,909.48
                      Tesla
                      $358.81
                      Газ TTF
                      $36.69
                      Золото
                      $3,341.45
                      Ethereum
                      $2,716.04