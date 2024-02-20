Ukraine is ready to reopen its consulate in unrecognized "Transnistria" - MFA

Ukraine is ready to consider the resumption of outbound consular services in the Transnistrian region of Moldova, which is currently controlled by the unrecognized "Transnistrian Republic". This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 19, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Paun Rogovey met with Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova for Reintegration Oleg Serebryan and "President" of the unrecognized "Transnistria" Vadim Krasnoselsky.

The parties exchanged views on resolving problematic issues in relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol.

The Ukrainian side emphasized that it stands exclusively for a peaceful settlement of the "Transnistrian issue" with the preservation of Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Kyiv will also respond decisively to any provocations aimed at dragging the Transnistrian region into Russia's war against Ukraine and at destabilizing the situation in Moldova as a whole.

In addition, Ukraine reiterated that it considers the 5+2 platform to be non-functional due to Russia's presence in it. Kyiv called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Transnistrian region as soon as possible, the disposal of ammunition at the Kovbasna depots, and the reformatting of the mission on the Dniester from a military to a civilian one.

At the same time, Ukraine has expressed its readiness to consider the resumption of outbound consular services for Ukrainian citizens in Transnistria. However, there are two requirements for this:

security for Ukrainian consular officers should be ensured;

and to guarantee diplomats unimpeded movement to/from the place of offsite consular activities.

For his part, a representative of Tiraspol confirmed that they are ready to cooperate with Chisinau to open new transport corridors for Ukrainian exports.