Ukraine is ready for peace talks at any time - Sybiha

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiha, confirmed Ukraine's readiness for peace talks at any time, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Speaking alongside Polish and Lithuanian ministers in Lublin, Poland, he criticized Russia's statements that Ukraine is delaying further peace talks, calling them "lies, manipulation, and distortion of facts" and emphasizing that "Ukraine has never been, is not, and will not be an obstacle to peace," agreeing to US ceasefire proposals.

He said that Kyiv remains "ready for such negotiations in any format, in any geographical area."

He was supported by his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts, with Lithuanian Minister Kęstutis Budrys calling it "false narratives and lying propaganda coming from Russia."

"Putin must accept these terms, what President Trump has been telling him for [four] months now, and we are still waiting," he said.

Sybiha also reacted to the night attacks on Ukraine, stating that "having failed on the battlefield, the Kremlin directs air attacks against our peaceful cities and communities, against civilians." He also mentioned the attack on a Polish factory in Ukraine.

Sybiha, formally acting minister due to ongoing personnel changes in the government in Kyiv, stated that "Moscow is trying to break our spirit,... but it will not succeed, especially as long as we are together."

He also reiterated the call for the EU to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which is currently blocked by Slovakia, and to put more pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table for a ceasefire.

