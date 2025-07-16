Ukraine is ready for peace talks at any time - Sybiha

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11348 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14559 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35874 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59884 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74301 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 86068 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199955 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239897 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244567 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107975 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.9m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 67527 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89397 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53723 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49693 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 32485 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 11347 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 22642 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 199954 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 120657 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 123679 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 50011 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89707 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 63470 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 80355 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 108517 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

Ukraine is ready for peace talks at any time - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's readiness for peace talks in any format and geographical zone. He refuted Russia's statements about delaying negotiations, calling them manipulation.

Ukraine is ready for peace talks at any time - Sybiha

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiha, confirmed Ukraine's readiness for peace talks at any time, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Speaking alongside Polish and Lithuanian ministers in Lublin, Poland, he criticized Russia's statements that Ukraine is delaying further peace talks, calling them "lies, manipulation, and distortion of facts" and emphasizing that "Ukraine has never been, is not, and will not be an obstacle to peace," agreeing to US ceasefire proposals.

He said that Kyiv remains "ready for such negotiations in any format, in any geographical area."

He was supported by his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts, with Lithuanian Minister Kęstutis Budrys calling it "false narratives and lying propaganda coming from Russia."

"Putin must accept these terms, what President Trump has been telling him for [four] months now, and we are still waiting," he said.

Sybiha also reacted to the night attacks on Ukraine, stating that "having failed on the battlefield, the Kremlin directs air attacks against our peaceful cities and communities, against civilians." He also mentioned the attack on a Polish factory in Ukraine.

Sybiha, formally acting minister due to ongoing personnel changes in the government in Kyiv, stated that "Moscow is trying to break our spirit,... but it will not succeed, especially as long as we are together."

He also reiterated the call for the EU to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which is currently blocked by Slovakia, and to put more pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table for a ceasefire.

Biden failed to stop this war, but I am confident that Trump can - Zelenskyy16.07.25, 14:32 • 1758 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Donald Trump
European Union
Lublin
Lithuania
Slovakia
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9