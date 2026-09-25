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Ukraine is ready for a comprehensive ceasefire - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Ukraine is preparing for various winter scenarios, having secured more than $2.1 billion in support for the energy sector. Shmyhal said Kyiv is ready for a comprehensive truce.

Ukraine is ready for a comprehensive ceasefire - Shmyhal

Ukraine is doing everything to be ready for various scenarios during the autumn-winter period. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine's energy sector has strong international support: in particular, more than 40 countries have already joined the "Energy Ramstein."

Over the past three years, more than $2.1 billion has been raised for the Energy Support Fund. This year alone, partners have provided $545 million, and we have another €305 million in confirmed commitments. In total, since the Fund began operating, more than 33,000 tonnes of essential energy equipment have arrived in Ukraine

- the official said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is ready for a comprehensive ceasefire that would cover not only the protection of energy infrastructure but also security in the Black Sea.

"Because this includes food security and opens the grain corridor. For both us and the enemy. This will, of course, make the economic situation somewhat easier for our farmers," Shmyhal said.

Reminder

Ukrainian special services learned about russia's plans for a winter campaign of strikes against the energy sector. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the national telethon.

A comprehensive system of underground fuel storage facilities will be created in Ukraine — Shmyhal02.09.26, 23:59 • 4403 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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