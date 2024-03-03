In the Armed Forces of the AFU warned of the threat of ballistics, in Nikolaev heard the sound of an explosion

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons. The sound of an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

The threat of using ballistic weapons from the south - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on social media.

The alert is announced in many regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Suspilne reports the sounds of explosions in Mykolaiv.