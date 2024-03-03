$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24883 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 88477 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59440 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 249519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216619 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185501 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250701 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156620 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371951 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In the Armed Forces of the AFU warned of the threat of ballistics, in Nikolaev heard the sound of an explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118722 views

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south, with air raid sirens sounding in many regions.

In the Armed Forces of the AFU warned of the threat of ballistics, in Nikolaev heard the sound of an explosion

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons. The sound of an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

The threat of using ballistic weapons from the south

- the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on social media.

The alert is announced in many regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Suspilne reports the sounds of explosions in Mykolaiv.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
