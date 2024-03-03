In the Armed Forces of the AFU warned of the threat of ballistics, in Nikolaev heard the sound of an explosion
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south, with air raid sirens sounding in many regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons. The sound of an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.
The threat of using ballistic weapons from the south
The alert is announced in many regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv.
Addendum
Meanwhile, Suspilne reports the sounds of explosions in Mykolaiv.