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Ukraine is introducing uniform rules for identifying the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The government has approved uniform rules for identifying the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians. More than UAH 600 million is planned for forensic medical examinations in 2027.

Ukraine is introducing uniform rules for identifying the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians

The government has approved a unified procedure for the work of interagency regional teams engaged in identifying the bodies of fallen military personnel and civilians. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, UNN reports.

Details

The new rules provide for the standardization of examinations, forensic medical studies, the collection of biological samples, and documentation.

This is how we eliminate unnecessary delays, improve the quality of examinations, and make the interaction among the teams more coordinated at every stage

- the Prime Minister noted.

According to him, a unified coding system was introduced to ensure accurate records and preserve all the data necessary to establish the identity of the deceased.

The government is also strengthening forensic medical examinations. More than UAH 600 million has been allocated for this in the draft budget for 2027, including for the purchase of equipment for regional bureaus.

It is important that families receive reliable information about the fate of their loved ones more quickly and can say goodbye to them with dignity

- the Prime Minister stressed.

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