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The UN documented systematic torture and killings of Ukrainians in Russian captivity — 438 killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

A UN report documented systematic torture and killings of Ukrainians in Russian captivity. At least 438 people were killed.

The UN documented systematic torture and killings of Ukrainians in Russian captivity — 438 killed

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Russia, Mariana Katzarova, documented systematic torture, sexual violence, unlawful persecution and killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in Russian captivity. According to the report, 438 Ukrainians died in captivity. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, UNN writes.

Details

The report also emphasizes the impunity of those involved in crimes against Ukrainians, as well as the unlawful persecution of members of the "Azov" unit, whom the Russian Federation is prosecuting on fabricated terrorism charges.

The document separately mentions the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity.

The UN Special Rapporteur called for an independent investigation into these crimes and for those responsible to be held accountable. Possible mechanisms include the International Criminal Court, universal jurisdiction and targeted sanctions against those involved in torture

- Lubinets said.

The ombudsman stressed the need to document every crime against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, as well as to hold accountable all those involved in torture, unlawful persecution and the cover-up of these crimes.

Support will not end after discharge: what the new recovery program for those released from captivity entails04.11.26, 18:30 • 6148 views

Olga Rozgon

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