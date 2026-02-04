Ukraine seeks the earliest possible end to the war and the achievement of real negotiation results, rather than focusing on conditional terms or deadlines. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Commenting on Politico's publications regarding the probable end of the war in spring, he emphasized that the Ukrainian side is interested in achieving peace much sooner.

We want the earliest possible end to the war, a truce, and concrete results from these meetings. Frankly, we would like it not 'by spring,' but much sooner. - Tykhyi noted.

According to him, four key issues remain at the center of the negotiation process, which are already publicly known and are priorities for the Ukrainian side.

Western analysts believe that Donald Trump's approach to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could lead to an agreement that will not stop the war. This would create conditions for a new Russian invasion, notes The Telegraph.