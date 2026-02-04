$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 4230 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 6374 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 1930 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM • 9390 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 24952 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 42843 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 35694 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 35761 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33001 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 20858 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Ukraine is interested in the quickest possible end to the war, not in deadlines - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukraine is interested in the quickest possible end to the war and achieving real results from negotiations, not in deadlines. MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that the Ukrainian side seeks peace much faster than in spring.

Ukraine is interested in the quickest possible end to the war, not in deadlines - MFA

Ukraine seeks the earliest possible end to the war and the achievement of real negotiation results, rather than focusing on conditional terms or deadlines. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on Politico's publications regarding the probable end of the war in spring, he emphasized that the Ukrainian side is interested in achieving peace much sooner.

We want the earliest possible end to the war, a truce, and concrete results from these meetings. Frankly, we would like it not 'by spring,' but much sooner.

- Tykhyi noted.

According to him, four key issues remain at the center of the negotiation process, which are already publicly known and are priorities for the Ukrainian side.

Recall

Western analysts believe that Donald Trump's approach to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could lead to an agreement that will not stop the war. This would create conditions for a new Russian invasion, notes The Telegraph.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Ukraine