Ukraine is integrating into the European roaming zone in early 2026: the EC has been notified - the necessary laws have already been adopted

Ukraine has prepared to become part of the "roaming like at home" zone. RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak announced on his X page that Ukraine will join roaming at the beginning of next year, and in the meantime, the EU Commission must familiarize itself with the final report on the measures taken by Ukraine in the context of future connection.

The European Commission today received a final notification from Ukraine on all the laws adopted to become part of the "roaming as at home" zone for mobile phone users in the EU - said Jozwiak.

He noted that Ukraine will join this "roaming" platform on January 1, 2026. Moldova will also report on all laws to join "roaming as at home".

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law allowing Ukrainians to use national mobile communication tariffs without additional roaming fees when traveling to EU countries.

