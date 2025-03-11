Ukraine on the path to roaming "visa-free" with the EU: the government made a decision
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers is making a decision regarding roaming "visa-free" travel with the European Union. Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that this will strengthen the connection of Ukrainians abroad with their homeland and promote the unity of the nation.
The Cabinet of Ministers today made a decision regarding the roaming "visa-free" regime with the European Union, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Tuesday, reports UNN.
Details
"Today we are making important decisions that are part of acquiring the roaming "visa-free" regime with the EU. This will strengthen the connection of Ukrainians abroad with their homeland, with their relatives and loved ones. It will promote the unity and consolidation of the Ukrainian people," Shmyhal said.
Shmyhal indicated on Telegram that "the government made a decision that is part of acquiring the roaming "visa-free" regime with the EU."
Supplement
In 2023, the government reported that Ukraine and the EU officially fixed the terms and conditions for joining European roaming.
Last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 10265 on a unified roaming system with the EU.