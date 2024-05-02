Ukraine invites Azerbaijan to participate in peace summit in Switzerland

Ukraine has invited Azerbaijan to participate at the highest level in the International Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin. This was reported by Vice Speaker Olena Kondratyuk, UNN reports.

Details

She met with the Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis of the Republic, Adil Aliyev. I discussed with Mr. Vice-Speaker the organization of the 6th International Forum of Intercultural Dialogue. Representing Ukraine at the forum, I am talking about justice for Ukraine and our peace plan, President Zelensky's peace formula. I have invited Azerbaijan to participate at the highest level in the International Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin. the statement reads

The meeting also raised the issue of mass abduction, "re-education" and forced adoption of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation, which has signs of genocide. According to official figures, there are about 20,000 such children.

Kondratyuk appealed to her Azerbaijani colleagues to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

