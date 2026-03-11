$43.860.0351.040.33
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Ukraine imports 85% of its fuel - Kyrylenko explains reasons for price increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

AMCU Chairman Kyrylenko stated that prices depend on imports after the largest oil refinery stopped operating. The committee is conducting a market investigation.

Ukraine imports 85% of its fuel - Kyrylenko explains reasons for price increase

More than 85% of light oil products consumed by Ukraine are imported from abroad, which directly affects fuel price formation. This was stated by the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the key factor in the dependence of the Ukrainian fuel market on external conditions was the shutdown of the largest oil refining enterprise in Ukraine.

Kyrylenko noted that currently almost the entire fuel market depends on imports.

Starting last year, after the shutdown of the largest, in fact, the only oil refining enterprise in Ukraine, almost all light oil products – more than 85% – depend on imports

- he said.

The head of the AMCU emphasized that the committee does not justify the activities of gas station operators, but is obliged to objectively assess the situation on the market.

So that it does not look like the head of the committee is advocating for the activities of gas stations, I objectively and carefully present the information that was clarified. That is why the investigation was launched

- Kyrylenko emphasized.

He added that the committee uses official data from European institutions and information received directly from market participants.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine operates with data taken from official sources of the European Commission and from responses received to our requests from market participants

- he explained.

