Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory - MFA spokesperson

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
05:23 PM • 2182 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 6808 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 10801 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 21755 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 18633 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 25146 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 35762 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55013 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45975 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 66611 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 21743 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 14704 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 23143 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 12039 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 11537 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 11733 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 21766 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 25152 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 55017 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 61439 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Estonia
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 10813 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 11734 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 5094 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 12163 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 14847 views
Actual
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory - MFA spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Ukraine has the right to strike any legitimate military targets on Russian territory, as the two countries are at war. This is in line with international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory - MFA spokesperson

Ukraine has the right to strike any legitimate military targets on Russian territory. This is in line with international law, as the two countries are at war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The spokesman for the department, Heorhiy Tikhyi, noted that Ukraine has every right, according to international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter, to strike any legitimate targets on Russian territory.

We do not quite understand the attention that is sometimes paid to this fact, because Russia strikes military, civilian and other targets inside Ukraine

- Tikhyi stated.

Additionally

Article 51 of the UN Charter confirms the inherent right of member states of the United Nations to individual or collective self-defense in the event of an armed attack. This right applies until the UN Security Council takes measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declared the illegality of Russian fake "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Ukraine