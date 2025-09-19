Ukraine has the right to strike any legitimate military targets on Russian territory. This is in line with international law, as the two countries are at war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The spokesman for the department, Heorhiy Tikhyi, noted that Ukraine has every right, according to international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter, to strike any legitimate targets on Russian territory.

We do not quite understand the attention that is sometimes paid to this fact, because Russia strikes military, civilian and other targets inside Ukraine - Tikhyi stated.

Additionally

Article 51 of the UN Charter confirms the inherent right of member states of the United Nations to individual or collective self-defense in the event of an armed attack. This right applies until the UN Security Council takes measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declared the illegality of Russian fake "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories.