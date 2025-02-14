Ukraine has significant reserves of critical minerals, so it is ready to cooperate with the EU - Shmyhal

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 19888 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 60885 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 84824 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83282 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119532 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101544 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116772 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154748 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97344 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 65647 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 35186 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97323 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58196 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119532 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145269 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58196 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97323 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134705 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136612 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164799 views
Actual
Ukraine has significant reserves of critical minerals, so it is ready to cooperate with the EU - Shmyhal

Ukraine has significant reserves of critical minerals, so it is ready to cooperate with the EU - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30357 views

Ukraine has the largest uranium and lithium reserves in Europe and is among the top 10 in titanium ore. Shmyhal said he was ready to cooperate with the EU in the extraction and processing of these resources.

Ukraine has significant reserves of critical minerals that could form the basis for new economic cooperation with the European Union. Ukraine holds leading positions in Europe in terms of uranium ore, lithium and titanium ore reserves, which creates significant opportunities to meet the growing demand for energy resources and technologies.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an article for Politico, UNN reports

Details [1

Ukraine's subsoil contains 22 of the 30 minerals listed as critical to the EU. It ranks first in Europe in terms of uranium ore reserves, with the ability to meet its own energy needs as well as export uranium - especially as demand for nuclear power in Europe is growing

- said Shmyhal.

Ukraine also has the largest reserves of lithium in Europe, and its use in the world is only growing. While 460,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate were consumed in 2021, global demand is projected to reach 6 million metric tons by 2030. We are ready to create joint ventures in this area, which will undoubtedly lead to a strategic advantage for the EU

The Prime Minister also noted that Ukraine is among the top ten countries with proven titanium ore reserves, and only 10 percent of these proven reserves are currently being developed.

Zelenskyy: The US handed over a draft agreement on natural resources to Ukraine12.02.25, 19:08 • 119977 views

We could replace Russian titanium on the European market, contributing to the development of both the EU's civilian industry and advanced military technologies. Not to mention the fact that, unlike the partnership with Russia, which is based on blackmail and deception, we can be counted on

- says Shmyhal.

In addition, according to him, the project to restore Ukraine, which was launched immediately after Russia's attack, could not only help Ukraine but also contribute to the growth of the entire European economy and the consolidation of the bloc. 

We are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars in which European business could be involved, as well as the creation of production facilities and jobs both here and in the bloc countries. Everyone who sees prospects for themselves would like to take part in this

- summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy tells Trump that Ukraine is analyzing draft of rare earths agreement - sources13.02.25, 14:29 • 139060 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising