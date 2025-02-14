Ukraine has significant reserves of critical minerals, so it is ready to cooperate with the EU - Shmyhal

Ukraine has significant reserves of critical minerals that could form the basis for new economic cooperation with the European Union. Ukraine holds leading positions in Europe in terms of uranium ore, lithium and titanium ore reserves, which creates significant opportunities to meet the growing demand for energy resources and technologies.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an article for Politico, UNN reports.

Ukraine's subsoil contains 22 of the 30 minerals listed as critical to the EU. It ranks first in Europe in terms of uranium ore reserves, with the ability to meet its own energy needs as well as export uranium - especially as demand for nuclear power in Europe is growing - said Shmyhal.

Ukraine also has the largest reserves of lithium in Europe, and its use in the world is only growing. While 460,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate were consumed in 2021, global demand is projected to reach 6 million metric tons by 2030. We are ready to create joint ventures in this area, which will undoubtedly lead to a strategic advantage for the EU

The Prime Minister also noted that Ukraine is among the top ten countries with proven titanium ore reserves, and only 10 percent of these proven reserves are currently being developed.

We could replace Russian titanium on the European market, contributing to the development of both the EU's civilian industry and advanced military technologies. Not to mention the fact that, unlike the partnership with Russia, which is based on blackmail and deception, we can be counted on - says Shmyhal.

In addition, according to him, the project to restore Ukraine, which was launched immediately after Russia's attack, could not only help Ukraine but also contribute to the growth of the entire European economy and the consolidation of the bloc.

We are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars in which European business could be involved, as well as the creation of production facilities and jobs both here and in the bloc countries. Everyone who sees prospects for themselves would like to take part in this - summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

