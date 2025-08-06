Ukraine has resumed navigation through the Bystre estuary canal after technical checks and mine clearance.

Since August 6, 2025, vessel traffic has been restored on the Bystre estuary canal between the Danube and the Black Sea. Before this, a complex of works was carried out to ensure safety, including measurements and mine clearance. This was reported by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, writes UNN.

Details

The Bystre estuary marine approach channel is open again for navigation after a break. As reported by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, traffic is allowed for vessels with a draft of up to 4.5 meters, exclusively during daylight hours and with the mandatory participation of pilots.

Before the canal resumed operations, specialists, including units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out depth measurements and mine clearance in the area of the emergency dredge "Ingulsky" - reported the USPA.

The research results confirmed the possibility of safe navigation along the alternative route, and the corresponding survey act received a positive conclusion.

The technical condition of the canal was also checked, and all procedures were agreed upon with relevant services to ensure the safe passage of vessels in accordance with current legislative requirements.

Additionally

The Bystre estuary canal is one of the key routes connecting the Danube with the Black Sea and ensuring export-import transportation of Ukrainian ports in the Danube Delta.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the estuary was closed due to cases of ships being blown up by sea mines. In August 2022, traffic was opened on the canal: small river-sea type ships could move there, the largest being the Chelsea, 138 meters long and with a displacement of 6135 tons.

Recall

President Zelenskyy signed a decree on a new maritime security strategy for Ukraine. It provides for the creation of an international platform "Safe Black Sea" and the conclusion of agreements on security guarantees in the Azov-Black Sea basin.