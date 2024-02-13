Ukraine has moved to defense - Syrsky
Kyiv • UNN
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the situation at the front is difficult, Russian troops are advancing along the entire front line, and Ukraine has switched to defense, continuing to inflict maximum losses on the enemy.
The Russians are advancing along virtually the entire front line, the situation at the front is difficult. Ukraine has switched to defense, said Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with Germany's ZDF, UNN reports.
The current situation can be described as difficult. That is, the enemy is now advancing along virtually the entire front line, and we have moved from offensive actions to a defensive operation. And the goal of our defensive operation is to deplete the enemy's forces, inflict maximum losses on them, using our fortifications, our technical advantages, in terms of using unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare, and holding the prepared defense lines
He noted that the fighting is particularly intense in the Kupyansk sector, where the enemy has set a goal to capture Kupyansk at any cost.
