Ukraine has completed all steps for opening the negotiation cluster on EU accession - Sybiha

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 6730 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 15367 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 32051 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 52006 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 36604 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 44373 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 75558 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 54931 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58584 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105596 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 43450 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 43935 views
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 6525 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko07:17 AM • 2801 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 32331 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 75559 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 98244 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 109086 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 125424 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178389 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Kim Jong Un
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 32720 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 35025 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 98376 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 99672 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 120076 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)
Eurofighter Typhoon

Ukraine has completed all steps for opening the negotiation cluster on EU accession - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

Ukraine has completed all preparatory steps for opening the negotiation cluster regarding EU accession. Working groups are determining the date of its holding.

Ukraine has completed all steps for opening the negotiation cluster on EU accession - Sybiha

Ukraine has completed all necessary preparatory steps for opening the negotiation cluster regarding accession to the European Union. Now, teams will work to determine the date for its conduct. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, UNN reports.

Ukraine has taken all necessary preparatory steps to open the negotiation cluster for EU accession. We discussed holding intergovernmental consultations at the end of the year. We will continue to work at the team level to determine a specific date for this important mechanism.

- Sybiha reported.

Addition

Sybiha reported that Ukraine advocates for the position that frozen Russian assets should start being used for the defense needs and reconstruction of our state. Legal teams are searching for the most appropriate formulas to implement these intentions.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been attacking Ukraine almost daily with missiles and drones, striking civilian objects. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the critical need to strengthen air defense systems and domestic weapons production.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9