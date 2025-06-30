Ukraine has completed all steps for opening the negotiation cluster on EU accession - Sybiha

Ukraine has completed all necessary preparatory steps for opening the negotiation cluster regarding accession to the European Union. Now, teams will work to determine the date for its conduct. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, UNN reports.

Ukraine has taken all necessary preparatory steps to open the negotiation cluster for EU accession. We discussed holding intergovernmental consultations at the end of the year. We will continue to work at the team level to determine a specific date for this important mechanism. - Sybiha reported.

Addition

Sybiha reported that Ukraine advocates for the position that frozen Russian assets should start being used for the defense needs and reconstruction of our state. Legal teams are searching for the most appropriate formulas to implement these intentions.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been attacking Ukraine almost daily with missiles and drones, striking civilian objects. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the critical need to strengthen air defense systems and domestic weapons production.