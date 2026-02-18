$43.260.09
Exclusive
04:17 PM
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM
Ukraine gained direct access to the Interpol database to search for stolen cultural property

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Interpol General Secretariat has granted Ukraine the ability to upload information about cultural property stolen during the occupation. Hundreds of objects, including exhibits from Kherson museums, have already been added to the international database.

Ukraine gained direct access to the Interpol database to search for stolen cultural property

After extensive consultations and legal analysis, the General Secretariat of Interpol has granted the National Central Bureau in Ukraine the ability to directly upload information about cultural property stolen during the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories, particularly from Kherson museums in October-November 2022, to international records. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of mid-February 2026, hundreds of objects have already been entered into the international database, a significant part of which are exhibits stolen from the Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore. In particular, the database records the theft of Ivan Shulha's painting "Song of the Zaporozhians," which disappeared from the museum in Kherson between October 20 and November 10, 2022.

  Anyone can check whether a particular work of art is on an international wanted list using the official mobile application INTERPOL ID-Art  

- the report says.

It is indicated that granting Ukraine direct access to enter stolen cultural property into international records has become an important step in protecting national cultural heritage.

Recall

In late January, as a result of shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops, objects of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which are under UNESCO protection, were damaged. This is the first case of destruction of the sanctuary due to military actions since World War II.

Last year, 307 cultural heritage sites were destroyed and damaged as a result of the war - Ministry of Culture06.01.26, 16:41 • 5078 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

