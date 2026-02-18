Ukraine gained direct access to the Interpol database to search for stolen cultural property

After extensive consultations and legal analysis, the General Secretariat of Interpol has granted the National Central Bureau in Ukraine the ability to directly upload information about cultural property stolen during the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories, particularly from Kherson museums in October-November 2022, to international records. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that as of mid-February 2026, hundreds of objects have already been entered into the international database, a significant part of which are exhibits stolen from the Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore. In particular, the database records the theft of Ivan Shulha's painting "Song of the Zaporozhians," which disappeared from the museum in Kherson between October 20 and November 10, 2022.

Anyone can check whether a particular work of art is on an international wanted list using the official mobile application INTERPOL ID-Art - the report says.

It is indicated that granting Ukraine direct access to enter stolen cultural property into international records has become an important step in protecting national cultural heritage.

In late January, as a result of shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops, objects of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which are under UNESCO protection, were damaged. This is the first case of destruction of the sanctuary due to military actions since World War II.

