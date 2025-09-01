Ukraine expects the IOC to maintain a principled stance on Russia and Belarus: Zelenskyy spoke with Coventry

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
03:53 PM • 924 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 7282 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16185 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 106772 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 70799 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 126988 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 135138 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 119611 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 98461 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 36738 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
37%
742mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 98206 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 97272 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 85446 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 83194 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 75554 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 7288 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 37728 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 126995 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 135144 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 119618 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 17352 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 147439 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 277163 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 297620 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 292362 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
Mi-8
ChatGPT

Ukraine expects the IOC to maintain a principled stance on Russia and Belarus: Zelenskyy spoke with Coventry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with IOC President Kirsty Coventry. They discussed preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics and maintaining a principled stance on Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine expects the IOC to maintain a principled stance on Russia and Belarus: Zelenskyy spoke with Coventry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee. The head of the Ukrainian state expects that the IOC will maintain the principled position it held during the Olympic Games in Paris regarding both aggressive Russia and its accomplice Belarus, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Coventry on her election to the post, wished her success, and thanked her for the support of Ukraine and Ukrainian athletes from the IOC.

Unfortunately, Russia continues its aggression and takes no steps towards peace. Currently, there is no greater destroyer of sports infrastructure and even the very principles of Olympism in the world than the Russian state. During the full-scale war, more than 600 Ukrainian athletes and coaches died from Russian strikes, and hundreds of our sports facilities were destroyed.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

IOC does not rule out participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2026 Olympics, but athletes are given conditions for participation27.07.25, 09:46 • 4973 views

He emphasized that every sporting event that the Russian state reaches, it always tries to twist to the benefit of its state propaganda, which is propaganda of hatred and war. Therefore, it is necessary to keep a distance between the sports movement and this Russian evil.

We spoke now, in particular, about the preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Not only we in Ukraine, but also many other countries that protect life, equally expect that the IOC will maintain the principled position it held during the Olympic Games in Paris regarding both aggressive Russia and its accomplice Belarus. We are ready to share all necessary information. I will be glad to see Ms. Kirsty in Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Kirsty Coventry becomes the first female IOC President20.03.25, 20:23 • 22592 views

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics
Fake news
Belarus
Paris
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine