Ukraine expects the IOC to maintain a principled stance on Russia and Belarus: Zelenskyy spoke with Coventry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee. The head of the Ukrainian state expects that the IOC will maintain the principled position it held during the Olympic Games in Paris regarding both aggressive Russia and its accomplice Belarus, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Coventry on her election to the post, wished her success, and thanked her for the support of Ukraine and Ukrainian athletes from the IOC.

Unfortunately, Russia continues its aggression and takes no steps towards peace. Currently, there is no greater destroyer of sports infrastructure and even the very principles of Olympism in the world than the Russian state. During the full-scale war, more than 600 Ukrainian athletes and coaches died from Russian strikes, and hundreds of our sports facilities were destroyed. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

IOC does not rule out participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2026 Olympics, but athletes are given conditions for participation

He emphasized that every sporting event that the Russian state reaches, it always tries to twist to the benefit of its state propaganda, which is propaganda of hatred and war. Therefore, it is necessary to keep a distance between the sports movement and this Russian evil.

We spoke now, in particular, about the preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Not only we in Ukraine, but also many other countries that protect life, equally expect that the IOC will maintain the principled position it held during the Olympic Games in Paris regarding both aggressive Russia and its accomplice Belarus. We are ready to share all necessary information. I will be glad to see Ms. Kirsty in Ukraine. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Kirsty Coventry becomes the first female IOC President