Ukraine expects strong decisions from the US and Europe regarding sanctions on Russian energy trade - Zelenskyy

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
01:37 AM • 10003 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 31241 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 184437 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 258359 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 134881 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 190749 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 400351 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 340846 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 136756 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 115626 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
65%
750mm
Popular news
Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front - DeepStatePhotoAugust 3, 09:08 PM • 19560 views
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 15513 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 20429 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot02:53 AM • 13966 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 11126 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 131697 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 184481 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 400376 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 217603 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 340865 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 258277 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 100866 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 137071 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 149376 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 221520 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine expects strong decisions from the US and Europe regarding sanctions on Russian energy trade - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is counting on strong decisions from the US, Europe, and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade and Moscow's banking sector. He emphasized that every day of delay leads to the loss of Ukrainians.

Ukraine expects strong decisions from the US and Europe regarding sanctions on Russian energy trade - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects strong decisions from the US, Europe, and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade and Moscow's banking sector. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Russia hunts civilians along the entire front line. Killing people. Killing children. Deliberate FPV strikes on rescuers and medics who come to help after attacks – all this is typical for every city or community reached by Russian drones.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that the Russian army simply kills all living things.

"The world has enough strength to stop this and protect people. We count on strong decisions from the US, Europe, and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade, on Moscow's banking sector. Ukraine expects the implementation of every agreement on strengthening protection, agreed with partners. Every day of delay leads to the loss of our people," Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

On July 28, Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Putin.

 Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.

As a result, Trump confirmed that after the 10-day period expires, sanctions will be imposed against the Russian Federation. At the same time, he is not sure that this will affect the situation with the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that Ukraine seeks to end the war with Russia this year, but currently Russia is only imitating peace negotiations. Sanctions, which US President Donald Trump promised to impose against Russia, can bring peace closer.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine