Ukraine expects strong decisions from the US and Europe regarding sanctions on Russian energy trade - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects strong decisions from the US, Europe, and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade and Moscow's banking sector. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Russia hunts civilians along the entire front line. Killing people. Killing children. Deliberate FPV strikes on rescuers and medics who come to help after attacks – all this is typical for every city or community reached by Russian drones. - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that the Russian army simply kills all living things.

"The world has enough strength to stop this and protect people. We count on strong decisions from the US, Europe, and the world regarding secondary sanctions on Russian energy trade, on Moscow's banking sector. Ukraine expects the implementation of every agreement on strengthening protection, agreed with partners. Every day of delay leads to the loss of our people," Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

On July 28, Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Putin.

Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.

As a result, Trump confirmed that after the 10-day period expires, sanctions will be imposed against the Russian Federation. At the same time, he is not sure that this will affect the situation with the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that Ukraine seeks to end the war with Russia this year, but currently Russia is only imitating peace negotiations. Sanctions, which US President Donald Trump promised to impose against Russia, can bring peace closer.