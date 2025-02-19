The Russian Federation is conducting an information operation under the codename "Ukraine does not want peace," which is supervised by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

He recalled that Naryshkin is a "longtime friend" of Russian dictator Putin.

He has already failed to prevent cable sabotage against NATO countries, blaming Russia, and then began to say that Ukraine was preparing terrorist attacks on ships. Now, Naryshkin is not changing his handwriting and is lying about "Ukraine's preparation of terrorist attacks in the EU, - Kovalenko warned.

According to him, in fact, Russia itself has carried out a series of sabotage and arson attacks in the EU and NATO countries, and tried to assassinate the CEO of Rheinmetall.

Now Naryshkin is preparing possible diversions to blame Ukraine. But he is so inept that it is immediately clear from the media that it will be Russia that will do this. And this is all part of a campaign to accuse Ukraine of "disrupting the peace" that Russia itself does not want, - summarized the head of the CPA.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. According to the head of state, if someone wants to change him right now, "right now will not work.