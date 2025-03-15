Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as Russian - Zelenskyy
Ukraine will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian, Zelenskyy said. The US received Ukraine's position on this issue during a meeting in Jeddah.
The Ukrainian position is that Ukraine will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian. These issues were discussed during the meeting in Jeddah, but the US received Ukraine's positions. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, reports UNN.
Our position is that we do not recognize the Ukrainian territories occupied as Russian. This is an acute issue. I understand that this is exactly what the Russians need. The US raised this issue in Jeddah and received Ukraine's position. (...) It is very difficult to link the issue of territories with the first step. I would not advise it, because it prolongs the process. This is a long way, because the issue of territories is difficult. It should be resolved later. But the red lines must be announced immediately. And if the American and Russian sides are talking about these topics, then let them talk
He also emphasized that there were no additional conditions at the meeting in Saudi Arabia.
Everyone, really, humanly, was happy that, first of all, we were together. Two countries were together. I think this is a serious step forward. Second, that Ukraine took a very serious diplomatic step, and everyone was also very happy. I don't want to be a grandmother who keeps repeating the same thing, that "Putin doesn't want peace." Let America force Putin to take the first step. Then we will discuss all the other steps
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that if Russia does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it will mean that they do not agree not with Ukraine, but with the position of US President Donald Trump.